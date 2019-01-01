REVEALED: Betting firm Betika to sponsor NSL Sh45m

Goal can exclusively reveal the betting firm have come in as title sponsors for the lower league for the next three seasons

Betting firm Betika will pump in Sh45million as sponsorship for the National Super League (NSL).

Goal exclusively reported earlier that the Football Federation (FKF) have reached an agreement with a betting firm to sponsor the lower league for the next three seasons.

Goal can now exclusively report the new sponsor is Betika, who will support the league to a tune of Sh15million per year, totalling Sh45million in the next three years.

The betting firm will also splash another Sh15million for the next three years as they have entered into a partnership with FKF as the official grassroots community partners.

In total, Betika will pay out Sh90million to Kenyan football in the next three years.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal the latest development, saying they are happy to have a partner after a long search for a sponsor.

“You know how the teams have been struggling in the lower league and even the top flight and it is good news now have secured a new partner,” Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

“[Betika] will come in as the title sponsors for the NSL, they will give us Sh45 million in the next three years and a similar amount for the FKF grassroots community. It is a good deal and we are looking forward to working with them.”

Article continues below

On whether the FKF will start to pay the referees now they have a new sponsor on board, Otieno responded to Goal: “No…the clubs will continue to pay the referees, what we will do is we will give them [teams] money and then they will sort out the matchday officials.”

The move to secure a title sponsor for the league comes just months after the league was thrown into confusion following the exit of Bamba Sport, who were supporting their cause.

The decision left the league in turmoil with numerous clubs struggling to make ends meet while the Federation added the clubs with another burden of paying matchday officials before their matches.