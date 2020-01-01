Revealed: Bandari's results were poor because they are yet to receive December salaries

Goal can reveal the players have not been paid and this could be the main reason for their on-pitch struggle

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have not paid its players their December salaries, Goal can exclusively reveal.

A close source within the club has told Goal the players have not received their salaries and allowances dating back to last month and according to him, this is why they have not been performing well.

Since they dropped out from the Caf Confederation Cup to the hands of Horoya AC, the Dockers have been posting poor results and now it emerges part of the problem emanates from a lack of payment to the playing unit.

“We have not received our salaries and allowances for December and I think this is why we have not been able to perform according to the expectations of ourselves and the fans,” the source stated.

“The situation is very tough and we can only honour matches when demoralized because working with an empty pocket is very tough indeed.”

The source further intimated Bandari's sponsors, the Kenyan Ports Authority (KPA) are not to blame because they disbursed enough money that would have enabled the club to see the season through.

“What we know is that our sponsors gave the team management lumpsum but it seems the money has been exhausted now. The team cannot go back to the company and ask for more money,” the source explained.

“When we try to follow and know what the issue is, we are told there is no money. We fear we may not even receive our January pay in time.”

On Monday, Bandari dismissed head coach Bernard Mwalala following a 2-1 loss to at home but our source has stated the coach was not the problem at all.

“The problem is not the coach, because [Bernard] Mwalala has been here before and we did well. So, the problem can only be other factors and not about an under-performing coach or players who are not ready to play,” he concluded.

Bandari have registered just three wins in the season which came against Zoo FC, Wazito FC and . They enjoyed a walkover when Sugar failed to honour their tie at Mbaraki Stadium on October 19.

Our efforts to reach the club's management were futile as our calls went unanswered.