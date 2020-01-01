Return of 'disciplined' Nabwire will be big boost for AFC Leopards - Kimani

The youngster has had to remain on the sidelines for over six months but his coach is confident he will be back soon

AFC head coach Anthony Kimani has confidence disciplined Marvin Nabwire will overcome a long knee injury ahead of next season.

The injury kept the youngster out for the better part of the 2019/20 season but Kimani says the forward is working perfectly towards full recovery.

Kimani himself got injured and had to retire at the age of 28.

"I've been in a similar situation before and I know how it feels being out injured," Kimani told Standard Sports.

"But I think he is a very determined and disciplined player; I've been keenly monitoring his development and progress in order to get himself back into the team again.

"It's definitely going to be a big boost to us once Nabwire returns. He made a return at some point but things didn't go well as he had to go back to the physio after a minor setback.

"And from where I sit, all looks good and his leg is not giving him any problem at all. He's gone past the recovery stage and he's fit enough to join the team and battle it out for a starting place.

"You rarely see a player who's talented and work hard for the team at the same time. His work ethics are also superb, therefore his return is like a new player for us."

Although Kimani is hopeful of the forward's full recovery soon, Nabwire admits the process has been very frustrating at times.

"It has been a really frustrating and draining experience for me. Just when I thought I had recovered, I suffered another setback," he told the same publication.

"My knee is now in good shape, but the worst of it is that I spend most of my time with the physio as my teammates enjoyed themselves on the pitch. However, I've always remained positive and that has helped me to come back. I thank the club for all the support they gave me."

Nabwire further detailed what he has learned as an individual during the recovery session.

"I think this experience made me grow mentally, hardened me, and made me a better player. It is my hope that I will be injury-free and continue playing," he concluded.

"To be honest, the break has been useful to me because it has given me more time to recover and work on my fitness. I've already started individual training as I wait for either the league to resume or start the new season. I can't wait to get involved in the team and doing what I love best."

Nabwire first got injured during a match against at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.