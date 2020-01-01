Retired Juma reveals why Harambee Stars stumbled in 2004 Afcon

The nation failed to make an impact after spirited qualifiers as they lost two matches and won the last one against Burkina Faso

Retired Harambee Stars midfielder Tom Juma has explained why fell short of expectations in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

Pitted against Mali, and Burkina Faso in Group B, Kenya managed to win just a game as they found the going tough against the Western African opponents in .

It was Harambee Stars' first appearance in the showpiece event after 12 years of unsuccessful qualifiers. Juma says their opening 3-0 loss to Mali was made possible by a combination of factors.

“Mali enjoyed a great squad,” Juma told Goal.

“Mali had [Seydou] Keita but do not forget their star man then was [Mahamadou] Diarra. By then he was the most dependable central midfielder before later on joining .

“There was also [Frederic] Kanoute who was a key figure at Hotspur at the time and naturally when facing such stars, stage fright might hit you.

“We lost to Mali not because we were that poor but simple mistakes at that stage can be easily punished. I can remember even the first goal we conceded came as a result of a lapse of concentration.”

During the match, head coach Jacob Mulee substituted Adam Shaban for Moses Gikenyi and many people thought it was because the latter suffered from stage fright something that Juma cannot rule out.

Gikenyi featured in subsequent matches after his quarter an hour introduction against Mali in place of then 's Shaban.

“[Adam] Shaban played in the first match against Mali and Gikenyi featured against Senegal. It all depends on how people see why this substitution was important but again one cannot rule out the possibility of stage fright that affected us,” the AFC Football Operations Manager said.

“Remember it was our first appearance in Afcon after a very long time. This stage is enormous and needs self-believe and a lot of other factors which we may have lacked due to our inexperience.

“We needed to compose ourselves and give our best as it was the biggest stage we had reached as a group of players.”

Kenya went ahead to dispatch Burkina Faso in the last group match with Emmanuel Ake, John Baraza and Dennis Oliech all scoring in the 3-0 fete. Juma explains why that was possible.

“We played excellently against Burkina Faso and ended up beating them. We had learnt two or three things about the tournament and knew the opponents were just people like us,” he concluded.

“With time one realises they are just but normal people you are facing and you can compete marvellously.

“We had developed self-belief and if we could have played the fourth game, it would have been a different story. That is why we really wanted to qualify for the next edition but again we failed as everyone knows.”

Kenya waited until 2019 to take part in the biennial African bonanza, where again, they lost two opening matches and won the last one, this time against .