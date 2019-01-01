Resurgent Pogba equals his best-ever scoring tally

The Frenchman continued his impressive form with his 10th goal of the season, with Marcus Rashford also marking his 150th appearance with a goal

Paul Pogba scored his 10th goal of the season to put Manchester United 1-0 ahead against Brighton, equalling his best-ever tally in a single campaign.

The Frenchman earned and scored a first-half penalty, producing his now-trademark stuttered run-up before slotting home past David Button in the Brighton goal.

And it was a significant goal for Pogba, with the 25-year-old having now equalled the most goals he's scored in a season, which he achieved during his time with Juventus.

The World Cup winner scored 10 in all competitions on two occasions during his Juve career, in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

And he now has 10 in all competitions for United in 2018-19, with five of them having come since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager back in December.

Pogba, despite his well-documented clashes with Jose Mourinho, struck twice in the opening two games of the season, before scoring two in a 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys in September.

He wouldn't find the back of the net again until a 2-1 win over Everton on October 28, and then went eight games without scoring as he found himself in and out of the team at the end of Mourinho's tenure.

But he appears to have been revitalised since Solskjaer's appointment, with the Norwegian opting to play the France international in a more advanced No.10 role behind the central striker.

And it's certainly paid off as, in addition to his five league goals in his last six league games Pogba has also contributed four assists, including for Marcus Rashford's winning goal in the 1-0 win over Tottenham.

England striker Rashford was also on the scoresheet in the first half against Brighton in what was his 150th appearance for United.

Congratulations Marcus Rashford.



1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ Man Utd appearances! pic.twitter.com/buxfYRYyV2 Article continues below — Goal (@goal) January 19, 2019

That was also his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign - the most he's scored in a single league season, with the 21-year-old having netted seven in 2017-18.

Rashford has now managed 41 goals for United in his 150 games in all competitions, which is more than any of his team-mates have managed since his debut in 2015.

Should the Red Devils go on to claim all three points against Brighton, they will move ahead of Arsenal and into fifth place in the table, although the Gunners will have the chance to move back ahead in the late kick-off against Chelsea.