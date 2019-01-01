Resurgent Pogba equals his best-ever league scoring tally

Paul Pogba scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season to put Manchester United 1-0 ahead against Brighton, equalling his best-ever tally in a single league campaign.

The Frenchman earned and scored a first-half penalty, producing his now-trademark stuttered run-up before slotting home past David Button in the Brighton goal.

And it was a significant goal for Pogba, with the 25-year-old having now equalled the most goals he's scored in a league season, which he achieved during his time with Juventus.

Indeed, the World Cup winner scored eight on two occasions during his Juve career, in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

He now has 10 in all competitions for United in 2018-19, with five of them having come since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager back in December.

