Resurgent Iheanacho maintains Leicester City momentum with Aston Villa strike

The Nigerian continued his impressive form with his fourth goal of the season as the Foxes thumped the Villans at Villa Park

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his fourth goal of the season to help to a 4-1 victory against on Sunday.

Before his strike, the Nigerian had assisted Jammie Vardy to put the Foxes ahead in the 20th minute.

Four minutes before the half-time break, he doubled their advantage after converting James Maddison’s cross at the near post with the aid of Ezri Konsa’s deflection.

A superb ball from @Madders10 on the left and an excellent finish by @67Kelechi! ✨#AvlLei pic.twitter.com/YAD8HmZCTA — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 8, 2019

It was a significant goal for Iheanacho, with the 23-year-old now scoring in all four his appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this term.

4 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored in all four appearances for Leicester City this season, netting four goals - as many as he'd scored in his previous 42 matches for the club. Spark. pic.twitter.com/ORbhGdlrkM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2019

Also, he has been involved in six goals in his two starts in all competitions against Aston Villa (four goals, two assists), scoring three goals and assisting one for in January 2016 in the and scoring and assisting on Sunday.

The former Citizen golden boy has faced some criticism this season; however, he now looks back to something like his best.

Although Jack Grealish pulled a goal back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, it proved as a consolation as Jonny Evans sealed the triumph while Vardy completed his brace later on.

Article continues below

After putting up an imposing performance, Harvey Barnes replaced Iheanacho in the 64th minute, but his Nigerian compatriot Wilfried Ndidi held sway in the Foxes’ midfield for the duration.

8 - Leicester City have now won their last eight Premier League games in a row – their best-ever winning run in their top-flight history. Classy. #AVLLEI pic.twitter.com/88LXTmzj5G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2019

Leicester are second in the English top-flight log with 38 points from 16 outings, and they would be hoping to make it nine wins from nine consecutive outings when they welcome to the King Power Stadium on December 14.