‘Respect your bosses, you may need a job from me’ – Homeboyz boss tells Polack

The Kakamega boss fumes after a statement made by the British coach and maintains they will still beat K’Ogalo on Thursday

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has told coach Steven Polack to respect ‘his bosses’.

On Wednesday, the K’Ogalo coach told Goal he was not keen to know the Homeboyz chairman after he vowed to beat his side in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match set for Kisumu Stadium on Thursday.

The British coach also advised Homeboyz to stop seeking cheap publicity in the media and instead, do their talking on the pitch.

“I saw the story, and by the way who was that talking, and who is he, is he looking for cheap publicity or what?” Polack posed a question to Goal.

“I guess he was looking for publicity but at the end of the day, anyone can talk with his own opinion, I can talk, even the man seated next to me here can talk, but at the end of the day the talking is done on the football pitch, not outside a football pitch.

“Again I don’t know who he is and I am not interested to know him.”

And reacting to the coach’s statement, Shimanyula has now told Polack to respect his bosses as he may soon need a job to handle Homeboyz.

“Tell him [Polack] that one day he will realise he was talking about a president of a club, not a coach or a player,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“I am the president of a team which I manage to pay their salaries on time and not even a single day have the players protested or downed their tools because of money.

“You never know, one day if he loses his job at Gor Mahia he might be one of the applicants seeking to coach Homeboyz and I will have to verify his papers whether they are genuine or not. I am not his calibre, I can give him a job and pay his salary without fail, he must know he is talking to a top man.

“Even Gor Mahia chairman [Ambrose Rachier] cannot answer me the way he did, he might come to me seeking for a job and I chase him away. He should know the people he is talking about.”

Asked on his earlier statement, when he said they will beat Gor Mahia whether they move the match to heaven still stands, Shimanyula responded: “We will beat them, what will he [Polack] say after we beat him?

“We will finish Gor Mahia, we will beat them, they should come with a full tank of water for the players to cool down because Kisumu is very hot and the speed we will play against them is not a joke, they must be prepared but we will beat them.”

The battle pitting the top two teams on the 18-team league table will be played on Thursday.