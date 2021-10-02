'Respect to Cristiano' - Townsend reveals why he copied Ronaldo's Siu celebration

The Toffees winger finished a slick counter-attack move in the second half and replicated the Portuguese's trademark move afterwards

Andros Townsend has said that he copied Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration as a mark of respect to the Manchester United forward, after his finsh helped Everton frustrate their hosts at Old Trafford.

The Toffees winger finished a slick counter-attack move in the second half to cancel out Anthony Martial's opener struck before the break and ensure the spoils were shared in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old celebrated by replicating Ronaldo's famous trademark run to the corner afterwards, but has now claimed that it was not meant to be anything other than a tribute to the Red Devils man.

What has been said?

"This guy is my idol," Townsend told BT Sport when asked about the celebration at full-time. "I grew up watching him, [spent] hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques.

"I maybe need to spend longer on his celebration! It wasn't great execution! But it was [for] respect to Cristiano Ronaldo. [I'm] honoured to be on the same field as him."