'Respect our office even though it has no roof' - Former Sofapaka striker Okoth

The former forward is irked by organizers who erected tents on the pitch on Saturday

Ronald Okoth has urged the authorities to respect the "players office" regarding the opening of Nyayo stadium.

The facility was closed about three years ago for renovation but was re-opened on Saturday, September 26 by President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, to many people's surprise, the tent was erected on the playing surface.

"Nyayo Stadium, one of the best stadiums I enjoyed playing in was closed for renovation for three years," Okoth, who played for top clubs in the country like , , and , tweeted on Saturday.

"On the day of its reopening, they have just erected a tent on a newly refurbished pitch. Hopefully, no military parade thereafter.

"Respect our office even though it has no roof."

Nyayo Stadium , one of the best stadiums I enjoyed playing in was closed for renovation for 3 years & in the day of it's reopening they’ve just erected a tent on a newly refurbished pitch 🤦🏾‍♂️ hopefully no military parade thereafter. Respect our office even though it has no roof 😡 pic.twitter.com/pX6zRxtiRo — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) September 26, 2020

Nyayo Stadium is located in the Nairobi city centre and has hosted league and Harambee Stars games whenever it was in operation.

’s famous club encounter - the Mashemeji Derby between AFC and - have always been held at the stadium and its unavailability saw the matches shifted to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Caf matches pitting Gor Mahia and their opponents were held at Kasarani. clubs and also hosted their Confederation Cup rivals at the stadium.

The reopening of the facility is set to add more options to the league organisers who have had to depend on Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, Bukhungu Stadium, and Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

’s Sudi Stadium, Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Zoo’s Kericho Green Stadium, Moi Stadium in Kisumu, South Nyanza’s Awendo Green Stadium, Sports Complex and ’s Ruaraka have been other stadiums available for use in the recent past.

"We have had a problem with availability of grounds and in such situations, everything is always in a mess. Most teams are located in Nairobi and their home ground is usually the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos," Posta coach Sammy Omollo told Goal.

"Having a ground in the city centre is very good especially for Nairobi teams because it will greatly cut the cost of travelling to stadiums located in far-flung areas."