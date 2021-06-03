Republic of Ireland bid for Bamford ruled out as Leeds striker has his heart set on England

A 17-goal season was not enough to earn the Whites star a place in Gareth Southgate's plans, but Stephen Kenny will not make an approach

Patrick Bamford may have been overlooked by England ahead of this summer's European Championship, but the Republic of Ireland have no intention of trying to get the Leeds striker to commit to their cause.

The 27-year-old frontman did represent Ireland at U18 level, but has since gone on to figure for the Three Lions in youth squads through to the U21 set-up.

A senior call-up has been missed out on despite hitting 17 Premier League goals in 2020-21, but his heart remains set on England and no bid will be launched to try and get him to switch that allegiance.

What has been said?

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has told reporters when asked about Bamford and a possible push to bring him into his plans: "He was very close to being in contention, maybe, for England for the European Championship. It’s not realistic to suggest that at the moment, I would feel.

"I think that was obviously his objective, to go to the European Championship with England.

"There’s no doubt he’s a very good player, a quality centre-forward, but we have to believe in the talent that we have. We have to work to improve it and get better.

"It’s unusual for players to switch nationality – I’m not saying it never happens – so quickly after a situation of just being left out of a tournament. There are not many instances of that. Normally it’s over a long period."

Could the situation change with Bamford?

While the Leeds forward is clinging to an England dream at present, he does face fierce competition for places in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is very much the main man for Tottenham and the Three Lions, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings are among those looking to provide cover.

Pressed on whether Bamford could alter his stance if international snubs continue, Kenny added: "I really don’t know, I really don’t know.

"He is a good player, but his objective was clearly to play for England, so I have to respect that."

Ireland, who missed out on a place at Euro 2020, will be back in action on Thursday against Andorra before then facing Hungary in another friendly outing on Tuesday.

