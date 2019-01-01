Reprieve for Wazito as Kenya Police tax Ushuru's NSL lead

Ushuru's lose might gift Wazito with a top spot if they pull a big margin win over St. Joseph Youth

National Super League leaders Ushuru FC suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Police in a league match played on Friday.

The Taxmen fell by a solitary goal scored by Clinton Kinanga in the 68th minute to leave the top position wide open.

The Charles Omondi led side has 31 points from 19 games with Ushuru remaining on 41.

Wazito might go top with victory against St. Josephs; the latter will have to win by a bigger margin to go top though, but that will depend with the outcome of another league game between second placed Nairobi Stima, who will be hosting Eldoret Youth.

Other Friday fixtures: Ushuru vs Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am), Nairobi City Stars vs Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), FC Talanta vs Shabana (Camp Toyoyo, 4.15 pm), St Joseph Youth vs Wazito (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm), Nairobi Stima vs Eldoret Youth (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm), Modern Coast vs Fortune Sacco (Serani Sports Ground, 3 pm), Coast Stima vs Green Commandos (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3 pm),Kisumu All Stars vs Thika United (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3 pm).

Saturday: Bidco United vs Administration Police (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Kangemi All-Stars vs Migori Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm).