Reprieve for besieged FKF's Mwendwa as prosecution closes court file

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has been set free by a Nairobi court after the state prosecution asked for the closure of his file.

Everlyn Omunga, who led the state prosecution against the FA chief - said they were seeking the court's permission to have the file temporarily closed as the investigation over allegations of financial misappropriation continues.

File Closed

"We seek to close the file for the time being as we proceed with investigations before we prefer charges against him," Onunga told Miliamni senior principal magistrate Wandia Nyamu on Thursday, as quoted by Nation Sports.

Nyamu accepted the prosecution's pleadings and consequently closed the file: "I, therefore, order this matter closed as prayed by the DPP," said the magistrate.

Mwendwa's lawyers, Eric Mutua, Professor Tom Ojienda, Nelson Havi, and John Khaminwa, did not oppose the request by the prosecution to close the investigation file for now.

The development means the FKF president is a free man as he awaits any other move by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) against him.

FKF, after Mwendwa's release from police custody, said they will now work to ensure normalcy returns as far as soccer activities are concerned.

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to inform FKF members and the general public that the court has today, November 25, 2021, closed the file against FKF President [Nick] Mwendwa following the failure by the state to prefer charges against him," said a letter - obtained by GOAL - and signed by the federation's chief executive officer Barry Otieno.

"The FKF president is grateful for the due process and will continue to work towards ensuring that football in Kenya returns to normalcy."

Mwendwa has been under state investigative agencies following allegations of improper use of public funds given by the Ministry of Sports to the federation to facilitate national teams.

The Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Amina Mohamed, has already dissolved FKF's national executive committee and formed a caretaker body that now runs football activities.

The interim body - led by retired judge Aaron Ringera - met with 17 top-tier clubs on Wednesday and agreed to have the Premier League start on December 4.

The normalisation committee had suspended leagues in the country for two weeks to allow the harmonisation of their calendars.