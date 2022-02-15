Reprieve for AFC Leopards as they are cleared by Fifa over Kayumba case

AFC Leopards can now breathe a sigh of relief after the world governing body Fifa cleared them over the case involving Soter Kayumba.

The FKF Premier League outfit found themselves on the wrong side of the football governing body when the Rwandan defender went back to Fifa asking for the total settlement of the Ksh1.8 million that was awarded in 2021.

However, Ingwe, who had already been barred by Fifa from signing new players owing to Kayumba’s case, have now confirmed in a statement they have been cleared after the player failed to submit his response in time.

What did AFC Leopards’ statement say?

“It has been in the public domain AFC Leopards had been barred from registering players during the mid-season transfer following a complaint by our former defender Soter [Kayumba] on monies owed to him,” read a club statement obtained by GOAL.

“As a club, we value all our players and the playing and technical units are treated with utmost support and respect. Arising from this dispute, the matter was referred to Fifa for arbitration which resulted in our club being banned from registering or signing new players.

“The office initiated talks with Kayumba to have the matters settled amicably and after an initial agreement; he later reneged on the agreed terms and changed conditions leading the matter to be referred back to Fifa.”

Ingwe cleared to use new signings

The statement continued: “the club submitted its defence to the arbitrator and Soter [Kayumba] was given a set time to respond. However, the player failed to submit his response in time.

“The club has hence been cleared of the case as communicated by Fifa to both parties.”

In a recent interview, a source within Ingwe confirmed to GOAL they were previously unable to use their new signings owing to the Kayumba case.

The latest decision by Fifa now means AFC Leopards will be able to use their new signings in their next league assignment against Kariobangi Sharks. Ingwe are currently sitting 11th on the 18-team table with 24 points from 18 matches.

They have won six matches, drawn six, and lost six.