Several Wazito players admitted over suspected food poisoning

Several number of players failed to turn up for training on Tuesday morning owing to stomach upsets

Several Wazito FC players have been admitted in the hospital following suspected food poisoning.

According to a Goal source at the club, several players failed to report to training on Tuesday morning, complaining of stomach upsets. As a result, the technical bench failed to conduct any sessions as they sort out the situation.

"Indeed, we did not train on Tuesday, there was not enough quorum. Some of the players are admitted following what is suspected to be food poisoning," a club source revealed Goal.

"I cannot disclose any more because we have not received official information from the club. Apart from Johnstone Omurwa, I cannot tell who else has been affected, but many players complained of the same."

Our efforts to reach Wazito sports director Solomon Alubala and coach Fred Ambani were futile as their phones went unanswered.

Many suspect the food the players consumed last weekend before the game as the main cause for the distress.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.