Reports: Promoted Wazito keen to sign Cliff Nyakeya and Derrick Otanga

Wazito finished the National Super League with 81 points, one more than Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima

Wazito FC are close to sealing the services of key players as they prepare for life in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next season.

Goal understands that the new moneybags are close to sealing the deal for attacking midfielder Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United, Cercidy Okeyo of Gor Mahi and star Derrick Otanga.

Former youth player Nyakeya scored 14 goals for the Slum Boys last season, while Okeyo was sparingly used by coach Hassan Oktay.

The KPL new boys are aiming to boosting the midfield with top-tier experience, which will help the team have an easier ride in the KPL.

Despite reports linking Sony Sugar attacker Otenga to Gor Mahia, Wazito are not about to give up and have increased their bid in order to lure the striker into the team.

Otanga scored 13 goals for the Sugar Millers last season, which helped the team secure a top five finish.