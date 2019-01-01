Reports: Gor Mahia top striker Dennis Oliech snubs residential camp over pay

The Kenyan champions will head into the fixture with a dented ego having lost the last game to Petro Atletico away in Angola

striker Dennis Oliech is missing from the squad that will face Hussein Dey on Sunday.

Goal understands that the former Harambee Stars captain has vowed not to join the rest of the players in residential camp that starts on Friday over pay. A source privy to the happenings confirmed to Goal that the player was agitated after finding out that he had only been paid Sh100, 000 on Friday.

“All the players were aware that the money will be wired to their respective bank accounts on Friday and when Oliech visited his bank, he found that they had only deposited Sh100, 000, which is less the agreed salary for each month.

“That was not the agreement as the club had promised to pay him his full salary after one month of signing for the club. He has now walked away and does not want to join the rest in camp. It means now that the club owes him as we head to another month that is ending now (February).”

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay confirmed that the player attended the training session. “He (Oliech) was in training today (Friday).”

Oliech already has one goal in the Caf competition coming against in a 4-2 win but he missed the second Group match against Petro Atletico away in Angola owing to injury.

Efforts by Goal to reach out to the striker proved futile as his phone went unanswered. Gor Mahia will be going for their second win in the competition when they face the Algerian side at the Kasarani Stadium.

K’Ogalo are sitting joint third in Group D with three points while Hussein Dey are top after managing four points from two matches.