Reports: Gor Mahia set to unveil mega sponsorship deal ahead of next season

K’Ogalo won the Kenyan Premier League title with two matches to spare and will now represent the country in the Caf Champions League

have landed a lucrative sponsorship deal ahead of the new season.

A source privy to the deal has exclusively hinted to Goal that the ‘reasonable sponsorship’ will be unveiled in the next few days.

“It is a very lucrative deal and will be unveiled in the next few days. I cannot reveal further details for now but it is a reasonable deal and the club will be very happy,” the source told Goal.

The news comes just a day after Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed to Goal that they are negotiating with Tuzo over a potential sponsorship deal.

"We are still on the negotiating table with Tuzo but we have not agreed on any aspect so far. I cannot specifically give details on what we have agreed on and what we have not because the talks are still ongoing," Rachier said.

The milk processing firm was Gor Mahia's shirt sponsor from 2011 to 2013 in a deal which was thought to be worth around Shs38m. The deal was extended for one more year for another Shs29 million.

Betting firm SportPesa are the current title sponsors for the newly crowned Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Gor Mahia are in need of more sponsors as they prepare to take part in the Caf for a third successive season.

Last season, the club failed to get past the preliminary stage of the competition as they dropped to the lower tier – Caf Confederation Cup – where they managed to reach the last eight.