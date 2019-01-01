Reports: Caf push back Afcon kick-off date by a week

Harambee Stars have already booked their place in the finals with a match against Ghana still to play

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will have one more week to prepare for the 2019 Afcon finals after Caf pushed back the kick-off date.

The 24-nation championship will now kick off on June 21 instead of June 14 with the final set for July 19. The draws will be held on April 12 in Cairo, Egypt.

Harambee Stars have already booked their place in the finals with a match against Ghana still to play in the Group F Qualifiers that also includes Ethiopia. Kenya tops the group with seven points.

Kenya and Ghana joined Tunisia, Mali, Guinea, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Senegal, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, Algeria and hosts Egypt as among the 14-nations that have secured their slots in the expanded tournament.