Transfers
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Reports: Caf push back Afcon kick-off date by a week

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Harambee Stars have already booked their place in the finals with a match against Ghana still to play

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will have one more week to prepare for the 2019 Afcon finals after Caf pushed back the kick-off date.

The 24-nation championship will now kick off on June 21 instead of June 14 with the final set for July 19. The draws will be held on April 12 in Cairo, Egypt.

Harambee Stars have already booked their place in the finals with a match against Ghana still to play in the Group F Qualifiers that also includes Ethiopia. Kenya tops the group with seven points.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Kenya and Ghana joined Tunisia, Mali, Guinea, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Senegal, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, Algeria and hosts Egypt as among the 14-nations that have secured their slots in the expanded tournament.

 

 

Next article:
David Luiz poised to pen one-year contract extension at Chelsea
Next article:
Livingston vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Espanyol vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Next article:
Simeone: Thomas could have played for Man City or Man Utd
Next article:
Girona vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close