Reports: Has Tusker coach Robert Matano fallen out with key players at the club?

After 20 matches, the Brewers are fifth on the log with 30 points, 14 below leaders Gor Mahia

coach Robert Matano has reportedly fallen out with three senior players at the club, which is why they haven't been selected in recent times.

Goal understands that midfielder and captain Hashim Sempala, Marlon Tangauzi, and Mike Madoya have all been missing from Matano's recent starting line-ups in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) due to "a standoff with the coach".

Ugandan Sempala has been a excluded since his last appearance against Kakamega on February 16, when he was the captain of the side. They ended up losing the match 1-0 with Allan Wanga the scorer at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Tangauzi last started a game for the Brewers against on March 20, when the two teams played out a one-all draw at the Ruaraka grounds.

Madoya and Tangauzi last started a match together against AFC on March 9 and have since been enjoying places on Matano's reserve seats. They lost the match 2-1.

A close source privy to the happenings has told Goal that the three players have now threatened to submit transfer requests before the on-going transfer window shuts.

“It seems there is a misunderstanding between the players and coach Matano. And it now boiling over as both players are not happy warming the bench or missing out playing during league matches," the source told Goal on Friday.

"They are fed up and are ready to push for release letters to get new clubs before the window shuts."

Madoya joined the 11-time KPL champions from Zoo FC, having won the Most Valuable Player, Midfielder of the Year, Fair Play and New Player of the Year in 2017. Tangauzi joined from Ugandan side Saints FC in 2017, while Sempala was roped in from Bull FC, also from .

With Madoya and Tangauzi starting on the bench, the 2016 league winners have recorded a victory just once - a 3-1 win over - with the other two recent results a 2-1 defeat to and a 1-1 draw against .