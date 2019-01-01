Reports: AFC Leopards reach out for Dennis Kitambi after coach resigns

Serbian coach Marko Vasiljevic quit the Den hours after Ingwe suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Bandari FC on Sunday

AFC Leopards have reportedly reached out for Dennis Kitambi to fill the vacant coaching role at the club.

The Tanzanian coach left Ingwe to take up a coaching course in Bangladesh but close sources have now confirmed to Goal that he could return to the Den.

“They have already approached him and are waiting for his feedback. The office feels Kitambi is the coach, who can steady the sinking ship at AFC Leopards."

Serbian coach Marko Vasiljevic resigned after a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Bandari on Sunday. Vasiljevic’s job was hanging on a thin thread following a series of poor results and was summoned after the 1-0 defeat to KCB a few weeks ago, where he was served with a warning.

Kitambi joined Ingwe in the 2016 season alongside Stewart Hall with whom he worked with at Azam, but remained after the Briton left early last year. During the brief spell that he called the shots at AFC Leopards' dug-out, the big cats came to life with the playing unit exhibiting calmness on the pitch.

Ingwe are preparing to face lowly Mount Kenya United on Wednesday.