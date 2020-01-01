Reports: AFC Leopards keen to sign Wazito FC’s Masika, ex-Sony Sugar’s Otanga

The local heavyweights have not bought any players so far but the latest rumours suggest they have identified the two as primary targets

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants AFC have listed three local players as key transfer targets and hope to sign them ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Derrick Otanga, Musa Masika and Peter Thiong’o are the players Ingwe have set their eyes on and have reportedly held individual talks with them.

Otanga, who was among 12 players to leave Wazito recently, is seen as a promising goal scorer who will be key for the team in the next campaign.

He made his name during the 2018/19 season as he scored 13 goals for the now relegated .

His exploits for the Sugar Millers saw him land a lucrative deal with Wazito but his season at the club was not as fruitful as expected.

With Wazito struggling for stability and results, Otanga did not find his goal-scoring touch and the exit from the Nairobi club has now made AFC Leopards add him to their wishlist.

Masika is seen as another good option for the striking department and chairman Dan Shikanda has reportedly vowed to ensure he is signed.

Masiak, 19, is currently with Wazito.

Kakamega ’ Thiong’o, whose contract Goal understands has ended, is another player the 1998 league champions want to bring on board.

Thiong’o has been one of the outstanding wingers in the KPL and that is why Ingwe have prioritised his signing. He has also reportedly attracted interest from Wazito and AFC Leopards' traditional rivals .

AFC Leopards are yet to sign any players so far and in a previous interview, Shikanda confirmed they will only acquire three to five experienced players to bolster their relatively young squad.

Midfielder Austin Odhiambo is the only player who has been linked with a move away from AFC Leopards so far although Elvis Rupia’s situation remains largely unresolved.

AFC Leopards lost key players in the middle of last season due to the economic hardships they underwent, especially when SportPesa left as a sponsor.

Ismail Diarra, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, and captain Soter Kayumba were among the foreigners who left after going for months without pay.

Brian Marita and Whyvonne Isuza are the local players who ditched the club for KPL rivals and Wazito, respectively.

Casa Mbungo, after steadying the AFC Leopards boat as a coach, also exited in December and left the team under his former assistant coach Anthony Kimani.