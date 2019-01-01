Reports: AFC Leopards head coach Marko Vasiljevic resigns after losing to Bandari

The Serbian coach has quit the Den hours after Ingwe succumbed to a 4-1 defeat against Bandari in a league match on Sunday

AFC Leopards coach Marko Vasiljevic has resigned following a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Bandari on Sunday.

The Serbian's job has been hanging on a thin thread following a series of poor results. The coach was summoned after the 1-0 defeat to KCB a few weeks ago, and was served with a warning.

Goal has learnt that the coach delivered the exit news to the players after the final whistle and wished the team well. “I will not be in charge of the next game. This is my final game and I want to wish the team the best of luck.”

Efforts to reach the team management for an official statement were futile as our calls went unanswered. After the defeat to Bandari, the players were held hostage by irritated fans, who demanded to know the reason behind the recent poor run of results.

It took the intervention of the police, who moved in to escort the players but under tight security. Under the Serbian coach, Ingwe won just two games, managed to draw four and lost three and are currently placed in the 15th position with ten points.