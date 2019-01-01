Reports: AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo not fully convinced by David Ochieng

The former Tusker defender joined the Den on a short-term deal but might have played his last game for the side on Wednesday

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has reservations about the impact defender David Ochieng could have on his side in future, Goal can reveal.

The former FC ace signed a short-term deal with the 13-time league champions, and is set to be a free agent again as of next month.

The Rwandan coach is keen on building his team for the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and after initial reports that he wanted to extend the stay of Ochieng, it seems that he has had a change of mind.

“The coach is not fully convinced that Ochieng can help him stabilise the ship, even though the management wants the player, the coach has his reservations,” a source, who did not want to be named, told Goal in an interview.

“I think he is looking for a replacement and if he manages to get one, then Ochieng might be on his way out.”

Mbungo further fueled the speculation on Wednesday in the post-match interview after the 0-0 draw with , saying he has not had a conversation with the player over his stay.

“I am yet to discuss anything with [Paul] Were and [David] Ochieng but I will soon do that, we all want the best for the team,” he said.

Were has already decided to ditch Ingwe for a new challenge, with reports linking him with newly-crowned champions .