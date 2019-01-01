Report Nairobi Stima 1-2 Posta Rangers: Mailmen take home first leg advantage

Posta Rangers have another 90 minutes to defend their Kenyan Premier League status when they host Nairobi Stima in Machakos for the second leg

Posta will carry a 2-1 advantage to the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League-National Super League ( -NSL) playoffs after emerging victorious at the Karuturi Grounds against Nairobi Stima.

Jockins Atudo powered in front in the fifth minute and they held onto the lead until Nairobi Stima levelled the score inside first half relegation time courtesy of Dennis Oalo's strike.

Both goals were scored from free-kicks in an end-to-end first half showdown.

Oalo finished the National Super League 2018/19 campaign as the league's top scorer and was a thorn for the Posta Rangers defenders throughout. He scored 24 goals for the Evans Mafuta-led side.

Francis Nambute restored Posta Rangers' lead in the 55th minute following goalmouth melee after the Nairobi Stima backline failed to clear their area, even after they were saved by the woodwork, which allowed Nambute to capitalise on the ensuing confusion.

Posta Rangers found themselves in the KPL/NSL playoffs after finishing 16th on the KPL with 39 points.

On the other hand, Nairobi Stima ended the season in third with the same points (80) as second-placed Kisumu All-Stars, but a four-goal difference meant they were to face Posta Rangers for the last chance to see if they can get a promotion to the KPL

The second leg will be played on June 19 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Nairobi Stima XI: Jacob Osano, Brian Odhiambo, Levian Ochieng, Shela Mandela, Joseph Shikokoti, Alex Luganji, Hillary Ojwang, Briab Musa, Patrick Asiku, Raphael Asudi, Dennis Olao.

Subs: Mohamed Kasule, Shadrack Onyango, Joseph Njoroge, Benjamin Chaka, Erick Kinuthia, Paul Kisige, Daglas Mokaya.

Posta Rangers XI: Gradus Ochieng, Simon Mbugua, Collins Omondi, Charles Odete, Jockins Atudo, Gerson Likono, Peter Ng'ang'a, Marcellus Ingotsi, Francis Nmabute, Felix Oluoch.

Subs: Eliud Emase, Ezekiel Nyati, Jerry Santo, Elvis Osok, Joseph Ng'ang'a, Jared Obwoge, Ken Mutembei.