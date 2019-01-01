Renard congratulates Moroccan title-winners in Saudi Arabia and Turkey

The French tactician is delighted with the performances of the Atlas Lions stars after helping their clubs scoop different trophies

coach has praised Al Nassr players Nordin Amrabat and Abderrazak Hamdallah for winning the Premier League as well as Al Duhail’s duo Medhi Benatia and Youssef El-Arabi for clinching the Emir Cup and ’s Younes Belhanda who won the Turkish Cup.

On Thursday, Al Nassr were crowned the champions of Saudi Arabia's top-flight after defeating Al Batin 2-1, with Hamdallah scoring both goals for his side.

The victory helped the Global's finish the season with 70 points ahead of their closest contestant Al Hilal Riyadh who ended on 69 points.

Hamdallah ended the season as the league’s top scorers with 34 league goals in 26 appearances while Amrabat scored five goals in the same number of matches.

Benatia and Arabi lifted the Cup title with Al Duhail following their 4-1 victory over Al Sadd in the final on Thursday.

Belhanda helped Galatasaray with the Turkish Cup trophy after they defeated Akhisarspor 3-1 on Wednesday.

Impressed by the performances of his players, Renard has taken to social media to shower praise on them.

Congratulations to moroccans players N. Amrabat & A. Hamdallah champions of Saudi Arabia.

Congrats also to M. Benatia & Y. El Arabi winners of the Emir Cup and Y. Belhanda Turquish Cup winner ! — Hervé Renard (@Herve_Renard_HR) May 17, 2019

“Congratulations to Moroccans players N. Amrabat & A. Hamdallah champions of Saudi Arabia,” Renard tweeted.

“Congrats also to M. Benatia & Y. El Arabi winners of the Qatar Emir Cup and Y. Belhanda Turquish Cup winner.”

The players will represent Morocco in the 2019 in scheduled to kick off on June 21.

The Atlas Lions are in Group D along with , and Namibia.