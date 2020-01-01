Remembering the best & worst of Kenyan football in 2020

Although the Covid-19 pandemic will dominate debate around the year, there are the instances that may ensure the year is remembered positively

2020 has been a particularly difficult year considering the coronavirus pandemic that hit the world.

Kenyan football wasn't spared, but despite the obvious difficulties, there are still some things to celebrate over the last 12 months.

Olunga shines in the Far East

Michael Olunga gave Kenyans every reason to smile in 2020.

His exploits in the Japanese top league, with Kashiwa Reysol who finished seventh in the first season after promotion, saw him not only win the Golden Boot but also declared the Most Valuable Player.

The former star scored 28 goals in 32 games despite it being his first appearance in J1 League.

Olunga was named in the October Team of the Month after stellar performances within that period, and when Kashiwa Reysol resumed action – after some of the players and coach Nelsinho Baptista returned positive coronavirus cases in November – Olunga picked from where he had left as he went on to win the Golden Boot award in December.

Winning the boot and the MVP saw the towering 26-year-old break a number of records; he was the first African to win the awards in and the first Kenyan to top the scorers’ chart outside the continent.

His Harambee Stars contemporary Jesse Were – at Zesco United – has won the Golden Boot in two occasions with the Ndola outfit.

“I hope that what I have achieved will have a positive impact on Japan and on the rest of the world,” hopeful Olunga, who has been linked with a move away from the Kashiwa side, said after he was named the MVP. “I hope that the J-League will continue to be the best football in Asia and that more and more African players will play in it.”

It was not a rosy year, but for Olunga it must count as perhaps the best in his career.

Kenyans must celebrate the Liberty Academy graduand for putting broad smiles on their faces.

Dodged Fifa Ban

Aside from Olunga’s exploits, dodged what had become an imminent Fifa ban given the inability of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to hold its mandatory intermittent elections.

The polls should have been conducted in December 2019, but the injunction of the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), on two occasions, put the whole exercise on hold.

The disputes, which gave SDT ground to stay the polls, arose from claims by Nick Mwendwa’s opponents that the field was not level enough to permit free, transparent and fair elections.

After back-and-forth claims and counter-claims at the SDT’s corridor, the exercise was given the green light to be conducted in October 2020, paving way for Mwendwa’s massive re-election.

Whether the exercise was seen as free and fair might not be the issue now, as the big achievement for football is that the country finally managed to overcome the election debacle and avoid a Fifa ban.

As the Premier League’s management roles went back to FKF, the federation secured two sponsorships for the competition that ran without sustained cash flow in the 2019/20 season.

BetKing – with a record Ksh1.2 billion offer for five years – and StarTimes, who entered into a Ksh119.3m ($1.1m) per year for seven years, were among the deals signed in an otherwise grim year, football-wise.

The broadcasting deal came on board after the league had run without such a partner for four seasons since when SuperSport left. Murmurs and protests notwithstanding, the FKF did a good job in bringing hope to a competition that was dancing on its grave due to serious financial constraints.

As was mentioned beforehand, the coronavirus pandemic will count as the main reason why 2020 was not good for the game.

When FKF cancelled the in May, Tusker and Kakamega were on course to end ’s local dominance.

K’Ogalo, winners in the last four consecutive campaigns, were facing a real challenge from the two rivals, but the cancellation gave them the title and denied Kenyans the chance to see a stiff competition.

The Fall of

Another big blow the year brought was the relegation of Sony Sugar, Kisumu All-Stars and Sugar – all from the Nyanza region.

The region, just like Western, is known as the bedrock of Kenya’s football talents, but the demotion of the three clubs from the Premier League means the upcoming talents have been denied a podium upon which to nurture and express their budding talents to the world.

Sony Sugar, an iconic Kenyan team and the 2006 league champions, went down in a sorry way. They, due to financial hiccups, failed to honour three games and were consequently wiped off the Premier League map.

Their exit seemed to have established a path that later, Chemelil Sugar and Kisumu All-Stars followed. The Sugar Millers were relegated as they were at the bottom of the table when the season was cancelled.

Otenga, on the other hand, after a poor maiden season at the top league, had a last chance to maintain their top tier status but were unable to progress via the playoffs.

defeated them on penalties and thus sealed their fate, which means Nyanza’s last hope of having a side in the Premier League were erased brutally.