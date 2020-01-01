Remembering 'Ghost' Mulee's best moments with Kenya's Harambee Stars

Goal analyses the East Africans' achievements under the former Tusker FC tactician at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations

"' here we come!' shouted the headlines in Kenyan newspapers after Dennis Oliech's fierce strike from outside the 18-yard area found the back of the Cape Verde net to take Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's Harambee Stars to the 2004 , hosted by Tunisia.

"It was too good to be true," recalls Goal editor Dennis Mabuka. "We had waited since 1992 to dine with the big boys in the continent, and finally, the chance came.

"The streets were filled with celebrations and everyone could not wait for January to see Kenya playing in the Afcon," he added. "Kenyans were filled with optimism owing to the quality within the squad despite being pooled with , Mali, and Burkina Faso in Group B."

This week, 'Ghost' Mulee, who masterminded Kenya's qualification to the competition, was confirmed as the new head coach, succeeding Francis Kimanzi who was relieved of his duties earlier in the week.

"‘Ghost’ is Kenyan, he knows Kenyan football, he had been there, he has done it before, he has won the league, he has won different cups, he has won Cecafa, he had been to the Afcon before, and now he has the chance once again to take us there," Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Goal, explaining why they settled for the experienced tactician.

His sentiments took many down memory lane, and back to the 2004 Afcon, which was the fifth time Kenya had qualified for the competition.

What was so special about the squad selected by the Stars' technical bench at the time?

"'Ghost' opted for consistency in the squad and it majorly contributed to our qualification," Hillary Echesa, who was part of the team at the time, told Goal. "It was a blend of youth and experience which took us to Tunisia.

"We had young players like Dennis Oliech and Titus Mulama who complimented the experience by Musa Otieno, Robert Mambo, and Mike Okoth.

"The squad was keenly selected and it played a crucial role even in the competition."

The sad part is that Echesa, who is now serving as FC team manager, missed the tournament owing to military training, a decision he regrets to date .

Why was Titus Mulama's equalizer against Mali so unforgettable?

Kenya's first assignment was against West African giants, the Eagles. Mohamed Sissoko opened the scoring in favour of Mali before Mulama levelled matters in the 58th minute. Frederic Kanoute scored a brace to ensure the East Africa nation suffered a 3-1 defeat.

"Imagine managing to get a goal against a star-studded team like Mali," Mulama said in an interview with Goal. "They had players like Kanoute who was with Hotspur at the time and Sissoko who was playing for .

"It was a goal that brought us to the level terms, yes, and even if we lost, I know it will remain part of history forever.

"I am still proud of the goal since it gave Kenyans something to celebrate."

Why was Kenya's win over Burkina Faso memorable?

Harambee Stars had lost 3-1 and 3-0 to Tunisia and Senegal respectively and the final match against Burkina Faso was just a formality for the East Africa nation.

The Stallions had managed a point from a goalless draw with the Teranga Lions before falling 3-1 to Mali, but a win against Kenya could have taken them to the quarter-finals, only if Senegal were defeated by Mali.

While Burkina Faso had everything to play for, Kenya had nothing to fight for apart from pride. At the end of the day, Emmanuel Ake, Oliech, and John Baraza, who is the current Sofapaka FC head coach, ensured Kenya ran out 3-0 victors.

"After losing our opening two matches, hopes were slim and it seemed we will have to wait for our first win in the Africa Cup of Nations," Posta head coach Sammy Omollo told Goal.

"The Burkinabe had a chance of advancing, but for Kenya, there was nothing we were fighting for.

"After a goalless first half, there were hopes that the boys would deliver, and in the end, we managed to get a 3-0 win. It was a historic moment and most Kenyans celebrated as if we had won the competition itself."

Will the 52-year-old 'Ghost' help Kenya qualify for the Afcon and World Cup?

"First of all, I want to thank the federation for again having faith that I can steer the team to the Afcon and World Cup," Mulee told Goal. "We had a very lengthy discussion as to what the ambition of the federation is after the election and after seeing the working conditions are favourable, I said that I can give it a try.

"I know it is a good thing to handle a national team but at the same time a difficult task because we have two tough games coming up against Comoros, they are two very important games for Kenya

"However, I believe that with the team that I saw against Zambia, the team that has played the first two qualifiers, there is a big possibility that we have a squad to take us to the Afcon."

Kenya started their campaign in the Afcon qualifiers with a 1-1 draw against away in Cairo before forcing another 1-1 draw, then against Togo at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.