Remarkable Ziyech will be a big player for Chelsea - Lampard

The former Ajax star hasn't taken long to impress at Stamford Bridge and created two goals on Saturday

Frank Lampard praised Hakim Ziyech's start to his career as "remarkable" after the forward's starring role in their 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

The Blues recovered after conceding for the first time in 459 minutes in all competitions through David McGoldrick's ninth-minute effort to keep pace at the top of the Premier League table.

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner ensured a victory that puts Chelsea a point behind leaders and second-placed .

Ziyech had a hand in three of the goals at Stamford Bridge, supplying two assists, and creating a game-high six chances.

The former man created the most chances of any player in the league this season, and Lampard is particularly impressed with how he has adapted given the 2019-20 Eredivisie season was abandoned back in April.

"We played against [Ziyech] in the last year - he's a top-class player," Lampard told Sky Sports. "He impresses you even more when you work with him.

"The Dutch league finished a long time ago, then he had an injury so to hit the ground running like he has, he has been remarkable.

"He will be a big player for us. I need players who can come in and lift the level. That's hard. The midfield were great with their driving runs."

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Lampard added on Ziyech: "He has given us an extra edge and a different threat. He’s been out for a long time so it’s been really impressive how quickly he’s hit the ground running. He gives us a different style in terms of the left foot off the right side. It’s something we haven’t had much of in recent years.

"The ability to find the last pass or the last cross or assist to break teams down that have a low blow – we saw that today. His personality rubs off. I keep talking about personality. I think it’s a huge thing in football. The signings we’ve brought in have brought a lot on and off the pitch.

"The confidence he exudes and how much he wants to receive the ball and be the important player that makes the assist has been a big plus."