Remaining KPL matches are like finals for Sofapaka - Simiyu

Batoto ba Mungu will embark on a trip to the Western part of the country for a Saturday clash against Chemelil Sugar

midfielder Daniel Simiyu has termed their remaining Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches as "finals".

Simiyu who recently joined Sofapaka from Sugar believes it is good for them to post more wins and maintain consistency as they try to climb up the KPL table.

Batoto ba Mungu have lost once in the last six matches and will be facing Chemelil Sugar on January 25.

“We’ve been having proper preparations after the short break and everyone is really giving their best because we have a target to achieve. Chemelil Sugar are a good side despite the challenges they are facing thus I am urging every player to go for a win so as to maintain consistency,” Simiyu told the club's website.

“We started the year in a positive way and it will only be good for us and the team if we get to maintain the momentum. Each game is like a final to us now and we are not going to underrate any opponent because football is funny and as such can be costly.”

Simiyu has warned his teammates of an impending hostile atmosphere as fans will cheer on Chemelil who are struggling in the league. He also talked about his debut goal for Batoto ba Mungu against in a 4-1 victory on January 12.

“The atmosphere and fans in Awasi will be amazing. They are so passionate about supporting their club and they always come in numbers. It will be a great moment for me full of mixed feelings but first, it will be business because we are on a mission and every game counts,” he concluded.

“It feels good to have scored my first goal for the club in our last encounter and I am looking forward to continuing adding more.”