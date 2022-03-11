The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has suspended the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee’s decision to ban Gor Mahia fans from attending their next two matches.

The interim body had additionally awarded points to Vihiga Bullets following a fracas that occurred when K’Ogalo hosted the league debutants at Ka"sarani on February 13.

Following the stadium ban and points awarded to their rivals, Gor Mahia moved to the tribunal to seek redress against the order.

A statement signed by the disputes tribunal chair John Ohaga – and obtained by GOAL - has now set aside the ban until the matter is determined.

Suspended

"The record giants moved to SDT under a certificate of urgency, and their requests were accordingly acted upon," the statement opened.

"Upon reading the supporting affidavit of Ambrose Rachier, sworn on March 11, 2022, together with the annexures thereto, it is hereby ordered:

"That pending the hearing and determination of this application, before this honourable tribunal, an order be and is hereby issued suspending the implementation of the sanctions in the letter dated March 10, 2022, against the petitioner," the statement read.

"Pending the hearing and the determination of this application, an order be and is hereby issued suspending the implementation of the two-match empty stadium ban imposed on the petitioner in the letter dated March 10, 2022.

"That the application be served upon the respondents immediately and, in any event, before March 14, 2022.

"That the matter be listed for mention for the directions on March 15, 2022, at 2:30 pm."

When they took the decision to ban Gor Mahia fans and award their opponents points, the caretaker committee cited and based their judgment on the rules and regulations governing Kenyan football.

The matter was also referred to the disciplinary committee for possible further sanctions against the local giants.

Gor Mahia.

In the meantime, Gor Mahia fans will now be allowed to support their team at the stadium during their home matches against Police FC and Wazito FC on March 13 and 16, respectively, before the SDT fully determines the issue.

K’Ogalo, who fought back and drew 1-1 against Sofapaka in their last game, are second on the log with 38 points from 21 matches.

Currently, Kakamega Homeboyz are the clear leaders, sitting at the top with 46 points after 21 games.