Relief as government release protocols for FKF PL resumption

The top flight will start on Friday when one game has been scheduled to be played before more matches are held over the weekend

The Ministry of Sports has issued revised coronavirus containment protocols ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumption on Friday.

The regulations will see the Premier League and the National Super League resume since they were suspended in March by the state due to the rising numbers of coronavirus.

"The revised model places more emphasis on the athlete safety, containment measures, vaccination and travel guidelines to ensure that our athletes' health is prioritised," a statement by the ministry and seen by Goal read on Thursday.

"Covid-19 tests will be mandatory at the costs of sports federations, sports organisations, participants or event organisers.

"The ministry, in conjunction with the Health Ministry will continue with the sportsperson's vaccinations programme on a priority basis," the statement continued. "Federations entering teams for international events will be required to seek clearance from the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and the designated medical personnel.

"All under 18 sports remain suspended but special consideration shall be given to national teams preparing for select international events."

FKF had already released the fixtures of the matches that are set to be played first from Friday. There will be only one game on Friday when Karioangi Sharks - who were enjoying an impressive run before the suspension - will host Kakamega Homeboyz in Nairobi.

Direct title contenders Tusker and KCB will face off on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds, while AFC Leopards - third on the log - will play Nzoia Sugar on Saturday too.

Three matches - including Gor Mahia's encounter against Nairobi City Stars - will be played on Sunday at venues and times that are yet to be confirmed.

The government, however, remained tight-lipped on whether the teams will be allowed to use Moi International Sports Complex and Nyayo Stadium.

FKF PL fixtures:

Friday, May 14, 2021: Kariobangi Sharks vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Utalii Ground, 3:00 pm)

Saturday, May 15, 2021: Western Stima vs Posta Rangers (Moi Sports Stadium, Kisumu, 3:00 pm) Tusker vs KCB (Ruaraka grounds, 1:00 pm) Bandari vs Bidco United (Mbaraki Ground, 3:00 pm) AFC Leopards vs Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka Grounds 3:15 pm)

Sunday, May 16, 2021: Mathare United vs Vihiga United Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars Sofapaka vs Wazito.