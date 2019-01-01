Relentless Generation Foot secure historic Senegalese title

The Dakar-based club dethroned last season's champions ASC Diaraf to secure a second title in three years

Association Sportive Generation Foot are celebrating another Premier League title after clinching the 2019 championship.

As reported on Caf’s website, after being dethroned by Association Sportive et Culturelle Diaraf last season, Generation Foot have roared back this term to reclaim the league, which represents their second triumph in three seasons following 2017's success.

After 25 rounds of fixtures, the Grenats are still unbeaten in the league having secured 13 wins and 12 draws, and they'll look to finish the campaign without blemish when they visit fifth-placed Association sportive des Douanes on Saturday.

By virtue of their league position, Generation Foot will be the nation’s representative in next season’s CAF , and the Dakar outfit also earned 20 million CFA (approximately $34,000) in prize money after claiming the championship.

At the foot of the table, the pair of Sonacos Diourbel and ASC Linguere have suffered the ignominy of relegation after accruing 15 and 23 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Union Sportive Goreenne, with 29 points, will be out to leapfrog anyone from the quartet of Association Sportive et Culturelle Niarry Tally, Mbour Petite-Cote, Association Sportive Artistique et Culturelle Ndiambour and Casa Sports de Ziguinchor who all sit on 31 points going into the final gameweek.