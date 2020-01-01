Reinier eager to earn a place in Real Madrid history books after realising 'childhood dream'

The teenage midfielder expressed his delight after being officially unveiled at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday

's newest signing Reinier says he wants to become a part of Real Madrid's illustrious history after "fulfilling a lifelong dream".

The 18-year-old completed a €35 million (£29m/$38m) move to Santiago Bernabeu from Flamengo on January 20, committing to a six-year contract with the 13-time European champions.

The U17 international will join up with Madrid's Castilla side until the end of the current campaign, with a view to stepping up to the first team later in the year.

Reinier rose through the youth ranks at Flamengo before graduating to the senior squad in 2019, and went on to score six goals in 14 appearances for the club.

The teenage midfielder picked up a league title and a Copa Libertadores winners' medal with the Brazilian outfit last season, and was also included in their final squad for the Club World Cup in .

Reinier will now tread the same path as fellow countrymen Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, both of whom left their homeland to join Madrid at a similarly young age.

"I am living a childhood dream, I want to be part of the great history at this club," Reinier said at his unveiling. "Thanks to the president, managers and family who always thought I could get here.

"Today is a day of great happiness for me. Hala Madrid!"

Madrid president Florentino Perez was full of praise for Reinier at his official presentation, and also took the time to reiterate the club's transfer policy, which centres around targeting the best young players in world football.

"One of our strategies is the search for talent all over the world, looking for the great figures of tomorrow," Perez began.

"When a new player arrives at this club, it is something that excites us. He has only just turned 18 but has already been able to conquer the Copa Libertadores at a great club like Flamengo.

"Reinier, you are already a Real Madrid player, the team you chose to use in video games, the club of your childhood dreams.

"We're living another special day because a player that excites us has arrived, at just 18 years old he has already won the Copa Libertadores with one of the world's great clubs.

"You are one of the emerging stars of world football, congratulations because today many of your footballing dreams are coming true, the great challenges of your life await you."

The Madrid chief concluded by promising Zinedine Zidane's current crop will continue to fight for and success with full force between now and May.

The Blancos hold a one-point lead over arch-rivals in the Spanish title race, and also have a last 16 tie against to look forward to in Europe's elite competition.

"Real Madrid will continue giving everything to get the League and the Champions League, because nobody ever gives up here," Perez added. "It is the way of life of the millions of Real Madrid players"