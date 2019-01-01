Regardless of Fifa threats, Kenyan government should save football - Nyamweya

The former administrator claims it is time the game is saved from an imminent collapse even if the action will attract a ban

Former Football Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has called on the government and Fifa to suspend the federation's upcoming elections.

Nyamweya, who had declared interest in the presidential seat did not avail himself for vetting and clearance by the FKF Electoral Board and has now come out to claim the elections ought to be stopped by the football world governing body and the government.

“We also ask the government through the office of the Sports Registrar and Fifa by dint of the Fifa Electoral code to suspend the planned FKF elections which we maintain have been tailored to favour the incumbent and start the whole process afresh and in accordance with regulations, statutes, applicable laws and the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” Nyamweya said in a document in possession of Goal.

“Time has come for the government to take charge of our football and save it from total collapse. The FKF leadership, as currently constituted, has failed Kenyan football and should pack and go. They have no moral stand to seek re-election.”

Nyamweya has also asked the authorities to investigate whether FKF misappropriated the funds which have been allocated to it over the years.

“We call upon the government to institute investigations on how the funds have been used and bring culprits to book if indeed it is established that the monies were channelled to uses other than what they were intended for,” he said.

He also blamed Nick Mwendwa, the current FKF president, for the flight of sponsors from the Kenyan Premier League.

“This is a federation that has done everything wrong, thereby scaring sponsors from the beautiful game. We are all aware of the role the Federation played in the exit of SuperSport as broadcast partners of the , which is just one example that triggered the mass exodus of partners and sponsors,” claimed Nyamweya.