Referees were poor for Mathare United against Zoo FC - Salim Ali

The 44-year-old is unsatisfied with the officials' decisions in their game against the Kericho-based side

head coach Salim Ali has blamed the officiating for the team's 2-2 draw against Zoo FC in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Wednesday.

The visitors started the match on a high, twice going ahead, but the resilient hosts ensured they got a point from the game. The 44-year-old is, however, happy with the way his charges played despite ending up sharing the spoils.

"The officiating also lacking with the centre referee as well as her assistants; they poor with their decisions throughout the contest," Ali is quoted by the club's website.

"[Mathare] played really well as we created lots of chances and bossed the play the way we always want too. But we allowed [Zoo] back into the game by not burying our chances and on that front, we are to blame for the dropped points."

The soft-speaking Ali was also full of praise for youngster Dani Lual, who opened his account for the club in the draw.

"There is plenty to come from him. He has been growing with each passing day and his goal was very well taken. It will give him confidence and I expect him to be a regular scorer for us," the tactician concluded.

The Slum Boys will now have to focus on their next assignment against on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.