Referee gave Wazito FC win over Zoo FC - Iswekha

The coach claimed the third goal for the hosts was allowed despite Paul Kiongera being on an offside position before scoring

Zoo FC head coach Herman Iswekha has claimed the referee gave Wazito FC the 4-1 Kenyan Premier League ( ) victory at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Wazito got the win courtesy of goals from Dennis Ng'ang'a, Augustine Otu, Paul Kiongera and Joe Waithira but Iswekha singled out Kiongera's goal as disputable since he alleges the scorer was offside.

Collins Neto was Zoo's scorer.

“Yes, we lost but the referee gave Wazito the win. The third goal according to my analysis came when the player [Paul Kiongera] was clearly offside,” Iswekha told KPL Online TV.

“The referee should have called off that goal. We did not lose this match in a fair manner because of the third goal because any time the referee makes a wrong decision it demotivates the players completely.

“Before the ball was released, Kiongera was already on an offside position. The other three goals were scored in the right manner I have no problem with them.”

Dickens Mimsa was the centre referee and was assisted by Samuel Kuria and Beatrice Achieng. Richard Obare was the match commissioner and the reserve referee duties were given to Josiah Awiti.

Iswekha also did not spare his players for losing the match which saw Wazito's impressive record in this fixture continued.

“We did not achieve what we wanted because things were not implemented the way we had planned before the match. The boys did not follow my instructions at all,” the coach concluded.

“I wanted us to start the game on high tempo but the players did not do that as their game was slow from the first minute.”

Zoo have only picked up a point against Wazito in the KPL which came from a 3-3 draw in 2018.

The other three matches ended in Wazito's favour as the clubs have only met four times in the top-tier.