Referee gave Gor Mahia winning goal against Zoo FC - Iswekha

The Kericho based side has now lost seven out of eight games played against K'Ogalo

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha has stated the referee contributed to 's winner in the 3-2 loss.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, the hosts conceded a throw-in deep in their half and the defending champions managed to get the winning goal. The former AFC player says the officials denied his side a free-kick and it turned out to be a defining moment.

"In the build-up, my player was elbowed and I expected a free-kick in our favour but it did not come," Iswekha told Goal.

"Gor Mahia were given a throw-in and they scored; the referee gave them the goal and I am not happy. Things like this should not be happening, it is a shame to lose a game where we could have picked up at least a point."

The tactician has also hit out at his players for allowing K'Ogalo to equalize even after a good display.

"We had a good game and could have scored more goals but we did not take our chances. Our main problem was the concentration lapse, it allowed [Gor Mahia] to come into the game.

"Overall it was a good display from my young players, and I believe we will do better in the remaining matches," Iswekha concluded.

The next game for Zoo will be against Wazito FC.