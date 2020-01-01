Referee gave Gor Mahia winning goal against Zoo FC - Iswekha
Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha has stated the referee contributed to Gor Mahia's winner in the 3-2 loss.
With the match seemingly headed for a draw, the hosts conceded a throw-in deep in their half and the defending champions managed to get the winning goal. The former AFC Leopards player says the officials denied his side a free-kick and it turned out to be a defining moment.
"In the build-up, my player was elbowed and I expected a free-kick in our favour but it did not come," Iswekha told Goal.
"Gor Mahia were given a throw-in and they scored; the referee gave them the goal and I am not happy. Things like this should not be happening, it is a shame to lose a game where we could have picked up at least a point."
The tactician has also hit out at his players for allowing K'Ogalo to equalize even after a good display.
"We had a good game and could have scored more goals but we did not take our chances. Our main problem was the concentration lapse, it allowed [Gor Mahia] to come into the game.
"Overall it was a good display from my young players, and I believe we will do better in the remaining matches," Iswekha concluded.
The next game for Zoo will be against Wazito FC.