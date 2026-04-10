Referee expert settles the debate over whether Mbappé deserved a penalty

Real Madrid’s home match against Girona in La Liga’s Matchday 31 erupted into controversy in the 87th minute when referee Jesús Gil Manzano failed to award a penalty after Kylian Mbappé went to ground inside the box.

In the 87th minute, Mbappé collided with Brazilian defender Vitor Reis and went to ground.

Referee Alberola Rojas waved play on, and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not intervene, despite protests from Real Madrid players and fans.

Veteran Spanish referee and AS newspaper pundit Iturralde González reviewed the images and stated: “If the referee had awarded it immediately, there was a clear collision, but the VAR will never intervene in such situations.”

He added: “In my view, this is a penalty, but the instructions video referees receive are not to intervene in this type of controversial incident.”

After the decision stood, fans responded with chants accusing the Spanish Football Federation of corruption.