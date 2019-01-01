Redknapp uses Saddam Hussein to explain why Pochettino should coach at Arsenal

The former Spurs boss used an interesting analogy when linking the sacked Argentine to the Gunners coaching role

should consider Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager if they decide to part ways with current boss Unai Emery, according to Harry Redknapp.

Pochettino was sacked as Spurs coach on Tuesday evening - only five months after leading the club to the final - with Jose Mourinho announced as his replacement the next morning.

With Arsenal struggling in Emery's second season in charge, Redknapp believes the fact Pochettino has been employed by their North London rivals shouldn't deter the Gunners from appointing the Argentinian, as fans would support any coach who wins games - including late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

"There are clubs in London who are having a terrible time," Redknapp told talkSPORT.

"Why shouldn’t he go to Arsenal if he wants to? You think the Arsenal fans wouldn’t love him there?

"If you go in there and start winning football matches, they would have taken Saddam Hussein in there when he was about, the fans don’t give a monkeys!

"If you start winning every week, they’re singing ‘there’s only one Saddam’."

"It happens in football – Sol Campbell went from to Arsenal, George Graham did it, Terry Neill did it, Pat Jennings, one of our greatest goalkeepers in history, even he made the change.

"It can happen, as long as you can do the job. I would have thought Arsenal will be looking at Pochettino now thinking, ‘Could we? Can we?'"

The Gunners haven't won any of their last five matches in all competitions and have slipped to sixth position in the league - eight points behind fourth-placed .

Emery faces an easier run of league fixtures over the next few weeks with (home), (away), (home) and West Ham (away) all to come.

But the club face a horror festive period with league matches scheduled against Manchester City, , Bournemouth, and before their starts in January.

This is Emery's second season in charge of Arsenal after the leading the club to a fifth-placed finish last league campaign, while the finished runners-up in the to Chelsea.