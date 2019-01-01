Red Star Belgrade's Boakye hoping for 'kinder' Champions League groups

The forward speaks on their fortunes in the continental championship this campaign after a heavy defeat on Tuesday

striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has bemoaned their poor results in the Uefa this season.

Once again, the Serbian club had a rough day at the office as they were subjected to a 6-0 humiliation at the hands of in a penultimate matchday fixture on Tuesday.

The loss follows a 4-0 defeat to Hotspur on matchday four.

''Losing by six goals to nil is a difficult result to swallow. Definitely not the kind of performance and results we expected, especially after losing by a large margin to Tottenham the previous match," Boakye told Arthur Legacy Media.

"The quality of our opponents are not in doubt. We are a young, vibrant team that is hoping to make a mark in Europe's biggest competition and we always give more than 100 per cent in these games.

"It's a valuable lesson for us and I believe we will come back stronger next season. Hopefully we get a more kind group. We've had to play against the likes , , PSG, Bayern and Tottenham.

''And looking at their pedigree in the competition, it's not easy. But these are the kind of fixtures that will help us to grow and become better as a team."

Twelve and seven points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Tottenham on Group B's table ahead of the final round of matches, Red Star have no chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Boakye, who lasted for the duration of Tuesday's match, has made four total appearances and scored once so far in the Champions League this season.

