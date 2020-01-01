Red-hot Osimhen must keep working hard – Napoli boss Gattuso

The Nigeria international has been in terrific form since his summer move to the Parthenopeans and has been urged not to relent on his efforts

manager Gennaro Gattuso has urged Victor Osimhen to continue with his eye-catching performances for the club.

The 21-year-old forward has been turning heads for the Parthenopeans since his big-money move from French side in July.

The striker bagged an eight-minute hat-trick in their pre-season friendly against L'Aquila and continued his fine start to life at Stadio San Paolo against Teramo.

Gattuso, who has been impressed with the centre-forward, has advised the Super Eagles star not to soft-pedal on his form as he hopes he will replicate his pre-season performances when the 2020-21 campaign gets underway.

“Osimhen is a quiet guy who has to work a lot. He has a lot of physicalities, but he doesn’t have to be satisfied,” Gattuso told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“The goals he scores right now don’t count for anything, but he fits in very well with the team. He jokes with everyone and makes himself loved.”

Osimhen will hope to hit the ground running for Napoli in their opening game of the season against on September 20.

The Ultimate Strikers Academy graduate started his European career with club in 2017 before he teamed up with Belgian side Charleroi.

The forward’s impressive showings with Sporting earned him a move to Lille, where he enjoyed success during his one-year stay.

Osimhen is a prominent member of the national team and was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 in .

The forward has made nine appearances and scored four goals for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against Togo in 2017.

Osimhen will be expected to lead Nigeria’s campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.