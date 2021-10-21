Red-hot Awoniyi scores in Union Berlin's Europa Conference League defeat against Feyenoord

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a goal as Union Berlin suffered a 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord in a Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

Awoniyi continued from where he stopped on Saturday when he opened the scoring for the Iron Ones in their 2-0 Bundesliga victory over Wolfsburg.

The 24-year-old has now scored two goals in the group stage of the European tournament, excluding the brace he scored against KuPS in a qualifying game back in August.

Feyenoord made a strong start to the encounter with Alireza Jahanbakhsh giving them the lead in the 11th minute, followed by another goal from Brian Linssen in the 29th minute.

Five minutes after the half-hour mark, Union Berlin responded and halved the deficit after Awoniyi met Christopher Trimmel's cross with a powerful header in the 35th minute.

The effort was Awoniyi's 10th goal for Urs Fischer's side this season as he continues to enjoy fine goalscoring form after his permanent departure from Liverpool in August.

The Super Eagles striker was later replaced in the 66th minute and their Dutch hosts went on to put the game beyond their reach with a third goal through Luis Sinisterra in the 76th minute.

Towards the end of the game, Nigeria striker Cyril Dessers made a cameo appearance for Feyenoord as he came on for Linssen in the 83rd minute.

The result was Union Berlin's second loss in Group E and they find themselves at the bottom of the table, even though they have registered a win.

Article continues below

The Bundesliga club is level on three points with Slavia Prague who suffered a 1-0 loss to Maccabi Haifa on Thursday while Feyenoord are at the top with seven points.

Before they host Feyenoord for their next group fixture on November 4, Awoniyi and his Union Berlin teammates will be focused on extending their three-game winning streak in the German top-flight when they travel to Stuttgart on Sunday.

Union Berlin sit in fifth spot on the Bundesliga table with 15 points after eight matches – four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.