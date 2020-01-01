Red Bull Salzburg start Daka and Mwepu vs Lokomotiv Moscow

The Zambian duo have been named in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s game against the Russian Premier League side

Patson Daka and Enoch Mwepu have been handed a starter’s role by Red Bull Salzburg for Wednesday’s showdown with .

The Austrian side welcome Marko Nikolic’s men to Wals-Siezenheim’s Red Bull Arena as they hope to commence their European elite club competition campaign on a winning note.

Jesse Marsch’s men have been handed a tough pairing having been zoned in Group A alongside reigning champions and Diego Simeone’s .

Article continues below

More teams

Es kribbelt – und wie! Das ist unsere Elf zum 🔥 UEFA Champions League 🔥 Auftakt gegen Lok Moskau. #neverstop #SALFCLM pic.twitter.com/hAQ6k54T5a — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) October 21, 2020

In a 4-4-2 formation, 22-year-old Daka - who has scored five goals in four Austrian top-flight games so far - will lead Salzburg’s attack alongside Mali’s Sekou Koita, while compatriot Mwepu will hold sway in the midfield with 's Zlatko Junuzovic, Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and Mali's Mohamed Camara.

Cameroonian defender Jerome Onguene and 's Majeed Ashimeru are among the named substitutes, while Mali's Youba Diarra is out of the clash owing to a knee injury.

For Lokomotiv Moscow, Guinea international Francois Kamano and Cape Verde's Ze Luis will start proceedings on the substitutes bench.