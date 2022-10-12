Record breaker, history maker! Salah nets fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick in Liverpool's Rangers rout

Mohamed Salah made Champions League history with a hat-trick in record time in the 7-1 rout of Rangers at Ibrox.

Egyptian started on bench

Introduced with 22 minutes left

Scored three in six minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? Substitute Salah made Champions League history as he came off the bench to score three times in six minutes and 12 seconds in the 7-1 rout of Rangers in the Champions League - the fastest hat-trick in the history of the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah had been left out of the starting line-up, but singlehandedly took the scoreline from 3-1 to 6-1 in a matter of minutes - first prodding home from the angle, then stopping the ball to beat two defenders before planting it into the net, and finally sweeping home a trademark finish from the edge of the box. All three goals were assisted by the same player, Diogo Jota - the first time that's happened since 2012.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Salah's hat-trick time of six minutes and 12 seconds beats the record previously set by Bafetimbi Gomis, who netted three in eight minutes for Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb in the 2011-12 Champions League group stage. Salah also required the fewest touches to get his goals out of any Champions League hat-trick ever scored.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Back in goalscoring form, Salah will be expecting start and hoping to star when the Reds take on Pep Guardiola's Man City in a Premier League blockbuster on Sunday.