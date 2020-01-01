Recent losses have lowered Sofapaka confidence - Baraza

The tactician has stated Batoto ba Mungu need to win their next match to get back on track

head coach John Baraza has stated recent losses have tampered with the players' confidence ahead of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match away to Zoo FC on Friday.

Batoto ba Mungu have lost their last two matches against AFC and respectively. The former KPL Golden Boot winner has, however, indicated they will try to get a positive result to get their confidence back.

"We have not had a good run last month losing two matches in a row," Baraza is quoted by the club's website .

"It is a huge concern to us as a team and as the technical bench. It has to some extent tampered with the players' confidence and in addition, brought in more pressure on my side as the head coach. We talked about it and our focus now is on collecting ourselves and moving forward promptly as possible.

"We want to get our confidence back and have a proper consistency level."

The tactician has also explained why it will not be easy to beat their hosts in their forthcoming assignment.

"It is going to be a very tough match for us because Zoo are the hosts and, equally, both sides lost in their past two matches. The pressure is really on us as a unit to deliver and as such we have to win the tie to at least relieve us off the pressure and get back on track.

"We have some injury and knock concerns, we missed Elli Asieche last weekend and we further lost two others last weekend while facing Ulinzi Stars. We are hopeful that they be okay in time for Friday’s match," Baraza concluded.

The match will kick-off at 3 pm.



