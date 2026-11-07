Real Madrid player ratings vs Valencia: Fede Valverde leads from the front as Kylian Mbappe seals emphatic Mestalla victory

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Real Madrid produced a tactical masterclass at Mestalla, securing a comfortable 3-0 win over Valencia. Goals from Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe ensured Jose Mourinho's side kept pace at the top of LaLiga.

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Real Madrid displayed ruthless efficiency at the Estadio Mestalla, dismantling a struggling Valencia side with a comprehensive 3-0 victory. Mourinho’s tactical setup proved far too sophisticated for the hosts, as Madrid dominated 68% of the ball and generated 18 total shots. The breakthrough arrived in the 28th minute through captain Valverde, before Guler doubled the advantage shortly before the interval, effectively killing the contest before it had truly begun.

The second half followed a similar pattern of control, punctuated by Valencia's disciplinary collapse as Jose Gaya saw red in the 79th minute. Real Madrid exploited the extra space immediately, with Mbappe finding the net in the 75th minute following a Guler assist to gloss the scoreline. With 11 shots on target and a restricted Expected Goals against of just 0.33, Los Blancos demonstrated why they remain the defensive gold standard in the division.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Belgian had a relatively quiet evening thanks to the structural integrity in front of him, making two saves to preserve a clean sheet. He dealt well with the few aerial challenges Valencia managed to muster and provided a reliable platform for Madrid's build-up play, recording just one goal kick as Madrid preferred to play out from the back.

Fede Valverde - 9/10

Operating in a hybrid right-back role that saw him tuck into midfield, the captain was the game's standout performer. He opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a powerful finish and led by example throughout, successfully keeping Valencia's wide threats at bay while providing an elite progressive passing outlet. His versatility continues to be Mourinho's greatest tactical weapon.

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Ibrahima Konate - 8/10

A physical presence that Valencia's forwards simply could not bypass. Konate was dominant in the air and read the game superbly, contributing to the team's 5 interceptions. He remained composed under pressure, ensuring that the hosts never managed a single clear-cut chance from open play.

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Dean Huijsen - 7/10

The youngster looked incredibly comfortable in the heart of the defence. His positioning was mature, and his ability to carry the ball out of the first line of pressure helped Madrid maintain their 627 completed passes. He provided a calm foil to Konate’s more aggressive style.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Relentless energy on the left flank, Cucurella offered constant width and defensive tenacity. He contributed to the high volume of crosses (11) and was diligent in his recovery runs, ensuring that Valencia’s counter-attacks were snuffed out before they reached the final third.

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Midfield

Aurelien Tchouameni - 8/10

The defensive anchor of the side, Tchouameni provided the screen that limited Valencia to just 0.33 xG. His tactical discipline allowed the more creative players to flourish, and his ball retention under pressure was instrumental in Madrid winning the midfield battle convincingly.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

The metronome of the team. Silva’s ability to manipulate space and dictate the tempo was on full display as Madrid enjoyed nearly 70% possession. He was the vital link between the double pivot and the attacking trio, ensuring the ball moved with purpose through the central corridors.

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Jude Bellingham - 7/10

While not on the scoresheet, Bellingham’s movement off the ball occupied defenders and created the pockets of space exploited by Guler and Mbappe. He operated with his usual flair and intensity, although he was frustrated by Valencia's low block at times before the game opened up.

Attack

Yan Diomande - 7/10

Starting on the left wing, Diomande showed great tactical awareness before being replaced late on. He was booked in the 80th minute, but his primary contribution was disruptive, tracking back to break up play while constantly stretching the opposition's defense and feeding the central creative talents with crisp, effective distribution.

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Arda Guler - 9/10

A mesmerising performance from the Turkish youngster. He scored a clinical second goal in the 36th minute and provided the assist for Mbappe’s strike in the second half. His vision and technical execution were the primary difference-makers in the final third.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Though he was caught offside five times, Mbappe's persistence eventually paid off with a goal in the 75th minute. He was a constant threat on the shoulder of the last defender and, despite a yellow card in the 81st minute, he remained the focal point of a highly dangerous attacking unit.

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Substitutes & Manager

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Came on for the final few minutes to provide fresh legs in the engine room and see out the clean sheet.

Endrick - 6/10

A late introduction who showed glimpses of his explosive power during the closing stages.

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Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Used his technical skill to keep possession in the final minutes as Valencia tired.

Carlos Espi - N/A

A very late substitution with no time to influence the match.

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Thiago Pitarch - N/A

Introduced in stoppage time for tactical time-wasting.

Jose Mourinho - 9/10

The "Special One" got his tactics spot on. By deploying Valverde in a versatile wide role and trusting Guler in the starting XI, he completely outmanoeuvred Javier Aguirre's Valencia. His side was balanced, defensively impenetrable, and ruthlessly efficient in transition.