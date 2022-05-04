Real Madrid vs Manchester City OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

In the second-leg semi-final encounter, Real Madrid will host Manchester City, who have progressed in nine of the previous 10 Champions League two-legged knockout ties when they’ve won the first leg.

The first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid was only the second semi-final first leg in Champions League history to see seven goals scored, along with Liverpool 5-2 Roma in 2017-18.

Only two semi-finals have seen 10 or more goals scored over the two legs: Juventus 6-4 Monaco in 1997-98 and Liverpool 7-6 Roma in 2017-18.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Latest Odds

A win for Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday is valued at (3.25) with OdiBets.

Manchester City have won their last three Champions League matches against Real Madrid and a further victory is tipped to occur at (2.18).

A draw at full-time between the semi-finalists is considered to occur at (4.00).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Team News

David Alaba was taken off at half-time during the first leg at the Etihad Stadium and was not available when Real Madrid battled Espanyol to seal the La Liga title. Although he is in the squad for the return leg, he remains a huge doubt.

Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, and Luka Jovic also missed the title-clinching game but Jovic is now back and could be considered for a place in the matchday squad.

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola will have Joao Cancelo back from suspension, but the manager may have Kyle Walker, who travelled with the team, unavailable as an ankle injury makes the English defender a doubt.

However, John Stones, will not be available due to an injury.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Should Manchester City qualify for the Champions League final, they will have done so in consecutive seasons, having lost 1-0 to Chelsea in last season’s final.

They’ll be the fourth English side to reach consecutive European Cup/Champions League finals, after Liverpool (1977/1978, 1984/1985, 2018/2019), Manchester United (2008/2009) and Nottingham Forest (1979/1980).

Real Madrid have lost their last two Champions League matches and have only lost three in a row once before, doing so between February and October 2020, a run which included two defeats to Manchester City. Current manager Carlo Ancelotti has never lost three matches in a row in the Champions League, with this match his 178th in the competition.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has created 28 chances in open play in the Champions League this season, the most by a player since Dusan Tadic in 2018-19 (36) and most by a Los Blancos player since 2010-11 (Mesut Ozil, 32).

The Brazilian has also has six open play assists, including four at the Bernabe: since 2003-04, the only player with more than six in a season is James Milner in 2017-18 for Liverpool (7).

Kevin De Bruyne has 18 Champions League assists for Manchester City, the most of any player and behind only Neymar (25) and Kylian Mbappe (20) in the competition since his debut for City in September 2015.

De Bruyne scored and assisted in the first leg, one of only two occasions he’s done so in the Champions League – the other was at the Bernabeu vs Real Madrid in February 2020.

Karim Benzema has scored nine Champions League goals in the knockout stages this season, with only Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016-17 (10) ever scoring more in a single season.

Benzema could become the fourth player to score in both legs of the quarter-final and semi-final in a season, after Fernando Morientes (2003-04, Monaco), Neymar (2014-15, Barcelona) and Edin Dzeko (2017-18, Roma).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Tips and Predictions

Real Madrid have scored 15 goals in the last five games where they conceded 10 and kept only one clean sheet. Manchester City have scored 15, conceded seven, and kept two clean sheets in the same number of games. Punters can take an offer of 2.5 goals at (1.49) with OdiBets.

