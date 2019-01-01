Real Madrid vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After wins over the Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, the Gunners go up against Los Blancos in their biggest pre-season test to date

meet in an International Champions Cup clash at Maryland’s FedExField on Tuesday.

Unai Emery’s side, who missed out on a place in this season’s , have bounced back with a strong pre-season showing, having shrugged off the challenges of the , and .

The Emirates Stadium outfit, though, face potentially their sternest test to date as they tackle a Real Madrid outfit in a rebuilding phase.

Game Real Madrid vs Arsenal Date Tuesday, July 23 Time 11:00pm BST / 6:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN / ESPN Deportes ESPN+

In the UK, the match will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and available to stream on Premier Sports HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Navas, Lunin, Altube Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Mendy, De la Fuente, Javi Hernandez Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Isco, Seoane, Fidalgo Forwards Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Lucas V., Asensio, Brahim, Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Jovic, Rodrygo, Kubo

Real Madrid have no fresh injury problems, though after a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the weekend, changes to their side are inevitable.

Rodrygo could be handed a start after he netted against the German champions on debut.

Jesus Vallejo, Fede Valverde and Borja Mayoral are all back training, while Arsenal-target Dani Ceballos has been training with the reserve team.

Brahim Diaz is out with hamstring trouble while Casemiro remains on holiday.

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Bellerin, Jenkinson, Chambers, Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding, Mavropanos, Medley, Monreal, Kolasinac, Thompson, Maitland-Niles Midfielders Xhaka, Burton, Olayinka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Nelson, Smith Rowe Forwards Martinelli, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, John-Jules

Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding remain long-term concerns for Arsenal, who are again set to test their young players against a battle-hardened European outfit.

However, Emery has suggested he will align a team closer to that he will use on the opening day of the Premier League season against Newcastle.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid can be backed at evens to win this match at Bet365. A draw is priced at 13/5 while an Arsenal win is offered at 5/2.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

There has been much cause for optimism so far this summer for Arsenal, who have witnessed their side win three matches from three, playing with the kind of vigour one would expect of a youthful side.

On Saturday, they swept Fiorentina away with a clinical 3-0 success, which was spearheaded by youngster Eddie Nketiah, who scored twice. The win was sealed by Joe Willock.

Off the back of wins over the and Bayern Munich – a match in which Nketiah scored a last-gasp winner – Unai Emery has much cause for optimism.

“His progress is impressive, we want progress with every player,” head coach Emery said of the 20-year-old academy graduate. “He has a very good attitude and he needs experience, minutes and confidence. The young energy is very important.”

While this match is set to be used by the coach as something of a dress rehearsal for competitive action.

Looking forward to the fixture, Emery said: “At the beginning I want to take more minutes with the players thinking about our progress for the first match against Newcastle.

“But also, we are going to use some young players at the beginning or during the match to continue trying with this difficult capacity against Real Madrid.”

The Gunners find Real Madrid in a state of transition. Los Blancos played poorly in their opening friendly of the summer as they were easily defeated 3-1 by Bayern Munich, while the sideshow over Gareth Bale’s future has provided an unwelcome distraction to the work they are doing in the USA.

Article continues below

“I haven't shown a lack of respect towards anyone,” Zidane, who has returned to duties after a period off on personal leave, said on the eve of this encounter as speculation over the Welshman’s future continues to build.

With a match against to follow on Friday, the Frenchman will want to turn around the momentum of the club, but with more than three weeks before the serious competition begins, he still has plenty of time to iron out the numerous problems that he faces.