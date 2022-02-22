Real Madrid are planning to hand Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao new contracts before the end of the season, GOAL can confirm.

Vinicius and Militao are both enjoying fine seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, with the former linking up with top scorer Karim Benzema to great effect in the final third and the latter forging a solid partnership with David Alaba in the heart of the defence.

The Brazilian pair's continued presence will likely boost Real's chances of winning silverware this term and beyond, and the club want to show their faith by securing their long-term future.

What's the situation?

Vinicius' current contract is due to expire in 2024 and Militao's is set to run for an extra year longer, with both men currently earning around €3.5 million in annual wages.

GOAL has learned that Real want to tie the duo down until 2027 and raise their respective salaries to reflect their importance to the squad.

The Liga giants are also hopeful that finalising renewals for Vinicius and Militao will ward off potential suitors, and, to that end, will look to raise their release clauses to €1 billion (£837m/$1.13bn).

Who has been linked with Vinicius & Militao?

Vinicius' development in the Spanish capital has been gradual since his arrival from Flamengo in 2018, but Real have never contemplated selling the talented attacker.

The Blancos have rejected a number of offers for Vinicius over the years amid reported interest from sides such as Manchester City, and he is now considered untouchable in Carlo Ancelotti's squad, with his improved numbers in 2021-22 proving that the club were right to be patient with him.

The 21-year-old has contributed 16 goals and 10 assists to the collective cause so far, but his fellow countryman Militao has been arguably just as influential at the other end of the pitch.

The centre-back helped Real record the best defensive record in the Champions League group stage and only Sevilla have conceded fewer goals than Ancelotti's side in La Liga as he has already racked up 35 appearances in all competitions.

GOAL can confirm that Militao's performances have attracted the attention of Chelsea, who will be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in the summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all set to become free agents, but the Blancos will not be open to sanctioning his departure.

